Ringo Starr cancels Saskatoon show after COVID-19 diagnosis

Ringo Starr and his All Starr band have cancelled the Wednesday show at SaskTel Centre after Starr contracted COVID-19.

A message posted on Starr's Facebook page on Monday confirmed that Starr has COVID-19 and will be putting his tour on hold while he recovers.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All-Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon," the post said.

The band was scheduled to play across Western Canada over the next week, including Winnipeg, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton.

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase, according to a representative for the band.