Saskatoon police charge 10 following months long guns trafficking investigation

Saskatoon police say 10 people have been arrested and charged in relation to an investigation into firearms trafficking in the city.

The investigation spanned several months and included various locations throughout the city, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

SPS’ Guns & Gangs Unit and the Tactical Support Unit ran the investigation.

As a result SPS says a total of 86 charges have been laid against the 10 individuals whose ages range from 17 to 37 years old.

A total of eight guns, one prohibited magazine and approximately 70 grams of cocaine were seized as part of the investigation, SPS said.