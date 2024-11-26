Man arrested after throwing flaming gas can at people in Prince Albert

A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges after setting multiple vehicles on fire and throwing a flaming gas can at people in Prince Albert on Monday.

Prince Albert police received a call at roughly 5:18 p.m. reporting a vehicle on fire in the 600 block of 18th Street.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a vehicle on fire and another with fire damage. A few minutes later, police received reports a man “smashing vehicles” attempting to light “something” on fire in the 900 block of 14th Street West.

The suspect fled prior to policing arriving, but police learned the man started to set another vehicle on fire before he was confronted. He then got in a vehicle and drove away erratically before exiting the vehicle, lighting a gas can on fire, and throwing at a man and a woman.

The man and woman were able to put out the fire and were treated by paramedics. Prince Albert police said they were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police suspect the same man in both incidents, and that the man and the victims were known to each other.

Police were able to contact the suspect, where he arrived at police headquarters and was arrested.

The 31-year-old is facing four charges of assault with a weapon, three charges of arson and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.