SASKATOON -- Mobile testing machines, able to detect COVID-19 without results being sent to a lab, have arrived in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe said about a dozen communities will receive GenXpert units.

“These units provide results on-location in under four hours, without the swabs having to be submitted to the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab,” Moe said.

Meadow Lake and Prince Albert are among the first communities in the province to receive the equipment.

The other machines are expected to be delivered in the “coming days,” according to the premier

Moe has set a goal for Saskatchewan to conduct 1,500 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of April.

Provincially, Saskatchewan has conducted the second most COVID-19 tests per capita, behind Alberta.