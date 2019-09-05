

CTV News Saskatoon





Health Minister Jim Reiter says he has personally apologized to Official Opposition leader Ryan Meili after the Sask. NDP were not invited to the grand opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

"The opening of this facility is important for all Saskatchewan people, and all Members of the Legislative Assembly should have been invited to this momentous occasion," he said in a statement.

"While the invitation list was developed jointly by the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, my office did review the invitation list and should have corrected this oversight."

During his conversation with Meili, Reiter invited all members of the Official Opposition to tour the hospital, Reiter said.

"What should have been a positive story about a many year effort to improve health care for kids got turned into a partisan campaign event," Meili said on Twitter.

"We need to put people before politics and work for the best future for SK Kids."

The hospital is scheduled to open Sept. 29.