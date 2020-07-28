SASKATOON -- The province is looking for a company to upgrade Fond du Lac Airport, where a fatal plane crash happened in 2017.

The crash resulted in the death of 19-year-old Arson Fern Jr. and prompted safety recommendations from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada the following year.

The plane, carrying 25 passengers, was headed for Stony Rapids and crashed shortly after leaving the airport.

The Government of Saskatchewan tenders website has a posting looking for a firm to carry out a rehabilitation project at the airport.

The project description includes grading and resurfacing rehabilitation to the runway, apron and taxiway as well as airside lighting and runway expansion.

The request for tenders was posted on July 23 and closes August 10.