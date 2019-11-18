SASKATOON -- A record amount of visitors walked through the Enchanted Forest on Friday.

Organizers say 9,200 walked through the light display at the Forestry Farm Park, almost tripling last year’s opening night turnout of 3,450 people.

The high attendance is being attributed to Friday’s warm weather.

The Enchanted Forest is now open for drive through tours.

The gates open every evening until Jan. 6.