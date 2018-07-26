RCMP warn of SaskPower texting scam
An example of the SaskPower scam messages people have received. (Courtesy: RCMP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:21PM CST
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning people about a text message scam involving SaskPower.
The message tells people that they have received a payment or refund from SaskPower.
The text also points the recipient to a link where they are asked to provide banking information.
SaskPower said it never requests banking information via text.
RCMP is reminding the public to never provide financial information to automated electronic messages.