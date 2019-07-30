

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a sixth suspect in a shooting that injured a five-year-old boy in January.

Riley Andrew Lariviere, 29 of Pinehouse, was charged July 24 but his location is unknown, police say.

He faces several charges including assault with a weapon, criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm and participation in a criminal organization.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

On Jan. 13, several shots were fired at a home in the Air Ronge area. One of the bullets penetrated the walls and injured the child, RCMP say.

RCMP have arrested five other suspects.