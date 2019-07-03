RCMP have made a fifth arrest in the case of a shooting at an Air Ronge area home early this year.

Joshua Lariviere was arrested Wednesday at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre where he is already in custody on separate matters. He faces several charges, including criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm and participation in a criminal organization.

Shots were fired at a home in the community on Jan. 13. Several people were inside including a five-year-old boy who was shot in the foot, police say.

Four other people - Matt Misponas, Tristan Lariviere, Wolfgang McKenzie and a youth – have also been charged in the shooting.