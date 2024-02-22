RCMP presence on Muskoday First Nation part of 'ongoing investigation'

Highway 3 west of the Muskoday First Nation was closed Thursday evening in connection with an ongoing investigation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In a brief news release, police said traffic is being rerouted off the highway in the meantime.

The nature of the investigation prompting the police presence is currently unknown.

RCMP say more details will be provided when available and the public will be notified if police identify an "imminent risk to public safety".

The Muskoday First Nation is located southeast of Prince Albert.