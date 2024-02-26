RCMP investigating firearm incident in Deschambault Lake

RCMP in the community of Deschambault Lake are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired at a home – damaging a window.

Officers were called to a residence in the community at around 7 a.m. Monday morning. Police responded immediately and found a window that appeared to be damaged by a gunshot.

Shortly after the incident, officers were called to the local clinic for a man suffering from serious, but not life threatening, injuries that were consistent with a gunshot wound.

Deschambault Lake RCMP are actively investigating the incidents. According to the detatchment, its preliminary investigation suggests that the incidents are not random and likely connected.

“If subsequent investigation determines an imminent risk to public safety exists, we will notify the public,” an RCMP news release read.

RCMP asks anyone who has any information on the incidents or who witnessed suspicious activity in the community between 6 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 26 to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Deschambault Lake is located about 450 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.