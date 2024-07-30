SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • RCMP investigating after dog fatally shot near St. Louis, Sask.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File Image)
    Saskatchewan RCMP say they are investigating after a dog was fatally shot in the village of St. Louis.

    The incident occurred on July 26 at around 9 p.m., police said in an email.

    “On July 26 at approximately 9 p.m., Wakaw RCMP received a report that a dog had been shot in St. Louis. The dog was taken for veterinary care and later died,” the email read.

    Saskatchewan RCMP did not say if the incident is being deemed random or targeted, or what may have provoked the shooting. 

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact Wakaw RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    St. Louis, Sask. is approximately 128 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

