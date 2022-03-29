RCMP investigate suspicious death on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario is raising speed limits, but are higher speed limits safer?

Ontario announced on Tuesday that the province would be permanently setting speed limits on some divided highways at 110km/h, following similar moves made by other provinces. Advocates of higher speed limits say having a highway speed limit that is too low could make the roads more dangerous.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London