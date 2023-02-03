RCMP investigate crash that leaves 31-year-old woman dead

RCMP in La Loche is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 995.

Police responded to the scene around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, north of La Loche, according to an RCMP press release.

The initial investigation determined that two pick-up trucks collided, RCMP said.

“The driver of one of the trucks was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. She has been identified as a 31-year-old female from La Loche,” the release said. “Her family has been notified.”

RCMP said three passengers in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other truck was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

RCMP continues to investigate.