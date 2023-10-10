RCMP expected to speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen' supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP will be speaking from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon to speak to residents about the presence of a fringe conspiracy group camped out in the village.
The group, who are supporters of the self-proclaimed ‘queen of Canada’ Romana Didulo, have been staying at the now-privately owned village school since the middle of September after being forced out of Kamsack by local residents and First Nations.
The U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League describes Didulo as a "Canadian QAnon figure" who has called for "violent action" against those who help administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids.
Since the group’s arrival in the village about 445 kilometres west of Regina near the Alberta border, RCMP have been investigating threats that included claims that public executions would be taking place on those who opposed the group staying in the community.
Christine Sarteschi, a criminologist at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says people should take this group’s threats seriously.
Sarteschi specializes in studying extremist groups, mass violence and "sovereign citizen" ideology.
She’s been following Didulo and her group for nearly two years, monitoring their actions and communications over Telegram.
To her knowledge, Didulo hasn’t personally hurt anyone, but her edicts are often violent, she says.
In August 2022, two men were taken into custody at a protest lead by Didulo in Peterborough, Ontario after Didulo directed them to attempt a citizen's arrest on police officers.
RCMP have now set up a mobile detachment in the village.
According to a Facebook post by the Village of Richmound, the mobile detachment will be staffed 24 hours a day and seven days per week.
Police are expected to speak at 1 p.m. local time and said everyone is welcome to attend, according to the Facebook post.
More to come…
-- With files from Caitlin Brezinski.
