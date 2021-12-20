'Provocative' tattoos may help psychologists connect with their clients, University of Sask. researchers find

Saskatoon -

While clinical psychology students are often advised to conceal their tattoos, a little ink may actually help them connect with their clients, according to a University of Saskatchewan research team.

Their findings were shared in a study published in Professional Psychology: Research and Practice earlier this month.

Study participants were shown fictional psychologist profile photos and then asked to rate the psychologist's competence and also share their feelings about the psychologist based on the photo.

There were three photos used in the study, one where the psychologist had no tattoo, one with a "neutral" flower tattoo and another with a "provocative" skull tattoo.

The researchers found the psychologist with the skull tattoo was perceived as "more competent in the domains of interventions, empathy, ability to practice in a forensic setting, and with adult populations."

The psychologist with the visible skull tattoo was also rated as "more confident, interesting, likable, and less lazy," according to researchers.

“Having visible tattoos may signal greater originality and authenticity to clients,” the study's lead author Alexandra Zidenberg said in a news release.

“Psychology is pretty unique,” Zidenberg said. “Tattoos may signal authenticity in a way that’s more appreciated than in other health-care fields.”

The study did find that the psychologist without tattoos was perceived as more “professional,” and that did not translate into negative feelings or an unwillingness to seek care, according Zidenberg.

The research team plans to build on the study by including a greater range of participants and using photos of psychologists that are more diverse.