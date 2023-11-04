Province giving family doctors $20M boost ahead of new payment model

The province is giving one-time funding of $20 million to family physicians as a stopgap measure before Saskatchewan moves to a new payment model based on blended capitation.

"To acknowledge some of the pressures that fee-for-service physicians are facing when it comes to overhead costs," Health Minister Everett Hindley said of the funding announcement.

"And the fact they've been operating without that contract for a year or so now."

In May, the province announced plans with the Saskatchewan Medical Association to create a "made-in-Saskatchewan" family physician payment model that will offer physicians a base payment for standard services, and an additional fee-for-service payment for extra services outside of the basic "defined basket of services," according to a provincial news release.

Currently, doctors in Saskatchewan are compensated on a pay-per-visit, regardless of complexities or the amount of time spent with a patient. They also don't receive any help with overhead costs or out-of-scope work.

Physicians have long looked to alter the payment system towards a more team-based care model.

Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) president Dr. Annette Epp said that before the province unveils its new system, primary healthcare needs a plan for transitioning to the new system.

She said the SMA submitted its proposal on June 30, and something needed to be done while it waits for an answer from the Ministry of Health as more doctors in Saskatchewan are facing burnout, leave, or retire.

"Family physicians are facing some really difficult times," Epp said. "The viability of their practices and the sustainability of family medicine in Saskatchewan is really fragile right now."

Doctors in Saskatchewan have been working without a contract with the province since the previous five-year agreement expired on March 31, 2022.

"We need to help doctors now to be able to stabilize the situation," Epp said.

Licensed physicians who deliver services on a fee-for-service basis can apply to receive up to $40,000 from the stabilization fund. Physicians will be asked to declare their intent to remain practicing in Saskatchewan until the new physician agreement is ratified.

As the province and the SMA works to complete that deal, Epp is hoping doctors on the verge of leaving primary care hold on a little longer.

"We encourage family doctors who are just on the edge to hold on and stay in Saskatchewan and maintain their practices until this final deal can be ratified," she said.

Hindley said exact details on how and when doctors will be able to access the stabilization funding will be announced in the coming weeks.