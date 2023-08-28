Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy

A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.

The voices of frustration and dissent are growing louder in the community, as residents share their concerns over this new policy that touches upon students' right to express their identities.

Some participants in the protest shared their thoughts:

"...It's ruining children's lives; they can't be themselves at home, they can't be themselves at school," one protester remarked.

"It's ridiculous they can be doing something like that. It's unbelievable," another participant exclaimed.

Saskatchewan NDP MLA Matt Love spoke at the event, expressing his strong opposition to the policy and calling for an immediate halt.

"I think pausing it is the bare minimum right now. I think they should scrap these changes altogether,” Love said as he addressed the crowd.

“But, at the very least, this government needs to listen to parents, schools, and teachers who are asking them to halt these harmful policies.”

Fifteen-year-old Finn Sinclair also played a significant role in the protest.

Armed with a petition of their own, Sinclair has been actively gathering signatures in an effort to enact change.

"I have this petition, and I also have my statement in here. We want to use this petition to raise awareness and convince the government to reverse this," Sinclair explained.

Premier Scott Moe commented on the situation on social media.

"I’ve been asked what experts we consulted in creating the Parental Inclusion and Consent policy. I believe the leading experts in children’s upbringing are their parents," he said.

As the protest unfolds, the demonstrators are hoping to exert enough pressure on the government to prompt a reconsideration of the policy.

If the government remains unwilling to reverse the policy, the protesters aim to compel the government pause the policy, allowing for the consultation process they claim to have been denied.