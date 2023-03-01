'Protect your brain': Brain injury prevention should be top of mind, Sask. advocates say

A campaign that promotes brain injury prevention brought in thousands of dollars and kicked off ‘Brain Love’ month across the country on Wednesday.

The Canadian Royal Purple took on the initiative in 2014 after it saw a gap. It said brain injuries were the leading cause of injury and death for people under 30 years old.

"There were no other volunteer groups associated with brain injuries in the province, and then as we looked more and more, not across Canada either," Canadian Royal Purple National President Sandi Lougheed said.

After having success provincially, the campaign expanded on a national level, partnering with Brain Injury Associations from coast to coast.

The Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association Executive Director Glenda James said the money has helped them create new programs.

"They really make a difference doing all of the things that we're so tied up in just providing basic support to brain injury survivors,” James said.

Communities all over Saskatchewan teamed together and presented $7,060 worth of cheques on Wednesday.

‘Brain Love’ has raised $185,000 since it began, and organizers hope to raise a total of $200,000 by next year.

The group likes to put the word fun in fundraising.

"In order to volunteer, you have to know the cause is valid, but you have to have fun,” Lougheed said.

For Darlene May, it’s a cause close to her heart. Her 19-year-old son suffered a brain injury and has been dependent ever since.

"He was on his way to work and it was super foggy and collided with a train at an unmarked crossing," May said.

The campaign is a reminder to keep potential dangers in mind.

"You really just want to protect your brain. Wear a helmet, follow every safety rule you ever learned when you're playing and working,” James said.