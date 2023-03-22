Prince Albert’s tastiest fundraiser is back as restaurants compete to create best poutine in town

Seven Prince Albert restaurants are competing to make the best poutine in the city and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

The non-profit is hosting another PA Poutine Week from March 17-26. It receives $4 for each poutine sold.

“It's a chance for people to go out, try restaurants, try something new,” Natasha Thomson with BBBS of Prince Albert told CTV News.

The restaurant with the most sales is deemed the Gravy Bowl Champion. The dish with the most votes wins the Poutine Choice Award.

Customers can vote by sharing a picture of their poutine on social media with #PApoutineweek, tag the restaurant and the Prince Albert BBBS. Sharing a photo also gives people a chance at a daily $25 gift card.

Barb Lychack, owner of the Knotty Pine Bistro, is the defending champion for both awards. This year she created a Greek-styled poutine.

“I think with our fresh ingredients, it will appeal to a lot of people, and we’ll sell a lot of poutine,” Lychak said.

Boston Pizza was the runner-up last year and is vying for first place with its Memphis Chicken poutine.

“We developed a really good poutine that people are going to like, and I hope that we get our redemption,” Sean Dieno, general manager for Prince Albert Boston Pizza said.

The other contenders include Lulu’s Kitchen, Original Joe’s, Ricky’s All Day Grill, Rock and Iron Clubhouse, and Shananigan’s Bistro.

For more information head to the Prince Albert BBBS website.