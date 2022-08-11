Prince Albert Police Service offers $25,000 hiring bonus for 'experienced officers'

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is hoping a $25,000 bonus will help attract experienced officers to the city.

The bonus is limited to the next four experienced officers hired by the service.

“Experienced officers require significantly less time before they are fully operational, having already been trained and working in a police capacity," Prince Albert Police Service Deputy Chief Farica Prince said in a news release.

"This incentive program is an idea that came from within the organization, driven by members of the recruiting committee and has the full support of our police association."

In the news release, PAPS said it hopes the incentive will "help address current vacancies and front-line resource challenges."

The police service came under scrutiny earlier this year for its initial response to a home where a 13-month-old was later found dead.

Following the death, PAPS Chief John Bergen said the two officers who handled the call had less than five years of experience between them.