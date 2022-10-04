Prince Albert police kill bear wandering in residential area

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) says a bear was killed overnight due to public safety concerns.

Officers first encountered the bear around midnight in the 1300 Block of Second Avenue West, according to a PAPS news release.

Police tracked the bear as it moved through the nearby residential area and into a yard in the 300 block of 14th Street West, PAPS said.

"Several pedestrians were rushed out of the area by police due to public safety concerns," PAPS said.

Attempts to coax the bear away from the residential area were unsuccesful, according to police.

"Police used a firearm to euthanize the bear out of concern for public safety," PAPS said.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.