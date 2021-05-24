Advertisement
Prince Albert police investigating woman's death
Published Monday, May 24, 2021 11:22AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman.
Early Monday morning police were called to a residence in Prince Albert where officers found a woman unresponsive, police said.
Paramedics confirmed the woman was deceased and the cause of death is not being released at this time, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and an autopsy has been ordered, police said.