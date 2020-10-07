SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man following an incident in the 700 Block of 13th Street West Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area just after 11 p.m. for a report of gunshots, according to a news release. Police found the man dead at a nearby home.

There will be a large police presence in the area for most of the day.

Police do not believe there is a risk to public safety.