SASKATOON -- Conservative candidate Randy Hoback has been reelected in the riding of Prince Albert, the CTV Decision Desk projects.

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday night, with 159 out of 175 polling stations reporting, Hoback held a 67.7 per cent lead.

NDP candidate Harmony Johnson-Harder was runner-up with 17.6 per cent of votes. Liberal Estelle Hjertaas had a 10.2 per cent share.

Green candidate Kerri Wall and PPC candidate Kelly Day each held around two per cent of the vote

Hoback was elected in 2015 with 49.8 per cent of the vote.