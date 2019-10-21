Prince Albert election results: Randy Hoback defends seat
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:44PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 10:53PM CST
SASKATOON -- Conservative candidate Randy Hoback has been reelected in the riding of Prince Albert, the CTV Decision Desk projects.
As of 10:30 p.m. Monday night, with 159 out of 175 polling stations reporting, Hoback held a 67.7 per cent lead.
NDP candidate Harmony Johnson-Harder was runner-up with 17.6 per cent of votes. Liberal Estelle Hjertaas had a 10.2 per cent share.
Green candidate Kerri Wall and PPC candidate Kelly Day each held around two per cent of the vote
Hoback was elected in 2015 with 49.8 per cent of the vote.