Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike

The City of Prince Albert could see another group of workers walk off the job after the union representing outside city workers took a strike vote on Thursday.

According to CUPE 160, although 80 per cent of voting members were in favour of a strike, there are still many steps to complete before any job action could begin.

“The city continues to seek numerous concessions, and the current wage mandate is well below the rate of inflation,” Leslie Mourot Bartley, president of CUPE 160, said in a press release.

The bargaining unit representing Prince Albert inside city workers has been on strike since Sept. 11.

The City of Prince Albert said planning is underway to prepare for a potential strike but outside workers, but said many positions will be covered under the essential services legislation.

It said the bargaining unit covers areas such as the water and waste treatment plants, water and sewer crews, snow crews and garbage collection.

The city said union is seeking a general wage increase of 22 per cent over four years and other requests including more sick days.

It said its offer includes a general wage increase of 11 percent over four years, and an upward wage adjustment for the lowest paid employees from 15.83 to 19.44 per hour.

“CUPE 160’s bargaining team continues to put forward unreasonable monetary demands that are well beyond the realm of possibility,” Kiley Bear, director of corporate services with the city, said in a press release.

--With files from Josh Lynn