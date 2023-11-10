SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Prince Albert city councillor says high school teams 'hesitant' to come after athlete shooting

    A Prince Albert city councillor said the city is concerned after a student was shot while leaving a high school volleyball tournament.

    Ward 6 Coun. Blake Edwards said council unanimously voted on a monition to submit a victim impact statement, should the people charged in connection with the incident be convicted.

    He said school teams have reconsidered coming to Prince Albert, after a student from a visiting team was robbed of his back pack and then shot in the leg in early September.

    “Some teams from out of town are hesitant to come to Prince Albert after this,” he told CTV News.

    The Prince Albert Police Service said the crime happened near St. Mary High School and was a “random” attack.

    “It was really a senseless crime to an innocent victim,” Edwards said.

    Three people have been charged in connection with the incident. Jonathan Napope and Skylar Halkett are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, while a bench warrant has been issued for Michael Fourstar.

    "This crime has negatively impacted the community and therefor I would like the victim impact statement completed,” Edwards said.

