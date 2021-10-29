Prairie Spirit School Division implements COVID-19 vaccination policy

SASKATOON -

Prairie Spirit School Division will require vaccination or a regular negative COVID-19 test for all staff, trustees and people interacting with students and staff at its schools and offices.

“This measure is designed to provide another layer of protection for students and staff,” the school division said in a news release.

The decision comes into effect Nov. 16.

Employees must either show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or provide weekly evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result.

This policy does not apply to Prairie Spirit students or parents dropping off students at school, spectators at extra-curricular activities and participants in after-hour school rentals.

Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools have also passed similar polices.