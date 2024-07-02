SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner

    Edstrom escaped police custody Monday shortly after he was arrested at around 3 p.m. (Photo: RCMP) Edstrom escaped police custody Monday shortly after he was arrested at around 3 p.m. (Photo: RCMP)
    Share

    The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.

    Edstrom escaped police custody Monday shortly after he was arrested at around 3 p.m.

    RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court but fled on foot while being escorted to a police vehicle.

    RCMP ask anyone with information on Edstrom's whereabouts to contact them immediately.

    Edstrom is described as 5’11” and 170 lbs. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. Edstrom was last seen wearing a t-shirt, denim cut-off shorts, black sneakers, and a ball cap, according to RCMP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News