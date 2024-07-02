Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner

The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.

Edstrom escaped police custody Monday shortly after he was arrested at around 3 p.m.

RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court but fled on foot while being escorted to a police vehicle.

RCMP ask anyone with information on Edstrom's whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Edstrom is described as 5’11” and 170 lbs. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. Edstrom was last seen wearing a t-shirt, denim cut-off shorts, black sneakers, and a ball cap, according to RCMP.