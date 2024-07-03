SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash

    Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.

    According to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), the bus left the road and ended up in the ditch while carrying passengers Wednesday afternoon.

    No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

    Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

    Police said they will provide an update once the restriction is lifted.

