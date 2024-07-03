Mother of Saskatoon homicide victim says court process is ‘very painful’

The mother of a Saskatoon homicide victim says getting justice in her daughter’s killing has been painful.

Cathleen Balon says her nights are sleepless before each court hearing.

“It's very painful, you don't sleep the night before, the weeks before. It's like a dagger that keeps going deeper and deeper,” she said.

Her daughter, 20-year-old Nykera Brown, was found dead in a home on Avenue P South on Nov. 15, 2022.

Brown’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Andrew Rosenfeldt, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

On Wednesday morning, Brown’s family and friends showed support at Saskatoon Provincial Court — wearing a purple sweater bearing her name — for a hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence for Rosenfeldt to go to trial.

“He's given us a life sentence of pain. I don't think that he should ever walk free again,” Balon told CTV News on Wednesday.

Balon believes Rosenfeldt was abusive towards her daughter throughout their relationship. Over the long weekend, she organized a walk against domestic violence to “bring awareness to women.”

“They're not alone. We're here. Reach out,” she said.

Balon said she’s hoping to see some justice soon, so her family can get some closure.

“It's like a Band-Aid that just keeps getting ripped open. I want her [to get] justice, she deserves it, so maybe her spirit can rest,” she said.

Justice Marilyn Penner ordered Rosenfeldt to stand trial. His case will now move to Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench. His next court appearance is set for July 19.