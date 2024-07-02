Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.

At around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a home on Kemp Crescent for a complaint of a disturbance where they found the man suffering from severe injuries.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Victoria Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Criminal Investigations Division, the Forensic Identification Section, and the Coroner's Office are all involved in the investigation.

Anyone living in the area is asked to check their residential surveillance footage for any suspicious activity and if you have any information contact police.