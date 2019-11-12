SASKATOON -- Four days after a baby was discovered dead inside a dumpster in downtown Saskatoon, police are still searching for the infant's mother.

How the baby died is not yet known, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Around 8:50 a.m. Friday, police were called to a report of an unknown problem in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a dead infant inside of a recycling bin.

Investigators are conducting interviews and gathering evidence in an effort to learn the identity of the baby's mother, police said Tuesday morning in a news release.

Police believe the mother may be in a vulnerable physical and emotional state.

"The service's priority is to assist in providing the supports needed to the woman involved," the release said.

While police have not publically confirmed the baby's gender, a man who said he was among those who first found the child's body previously told CTV News he believed it was a baby girl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.