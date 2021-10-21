Police seeking public's help finding missing young girl

Saskatoon -

RCMP are looking for help from the public to locate a missing young girl. Police say 12-year-old Leksi Jimmy has not been seen since August 12th.

“Officers have been actively trying to locate her since then, checking locations where Leksi may have travelled and investigating potential sightings of her," RCMP said in a news release Wednesday evening. "Officers are now asking the public for information on Leksi’s whereabouts."

Leksi Jimmy was last seen at 3:15 a.m. at a residence near Pilot Butte, east of Regina.

She's described as 5 feet 4 inches tall,135 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

Police say she has connections to Regina, Saskatoon and Poundmaker First Nation. It’s not confirmed whether she travelled to any of those communities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leksi Jimmy is asked to contact White Butte RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.