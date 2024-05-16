Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
At around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 600 block of Wardlow Road where they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from several non-life-threatening stab wounds, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.
According to police, the victim was walking with another person through the park when they were approached by a group of unknown individuals.
Police said the victim attempted to run but fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times. The suspects then fled the area.
The Saskatoon police serious assault unit is investigating the incident.
Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s has linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Wildfires are dampening against cool, rainy weather, but there's plenty left to contain
An opportune system of cool, wet weather Friday is dampening the spread of wildfires across Western Canada, but there's still plenty of work for responders and residents alike.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Craig Berube named as next head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Craig Berube as their new head coach.
Dabney Coleman, actor who specialized in curmudgeons, dies at 92
Dabney Coleman, the mustachioed character actor who specialized in smarmy villains like the chauvinist boss in '9 to 5' and the nasty TV director in 'Tootsie,' has died. He was 92.
Information commissioner faces $700K funding shortfall, says system is 'overwhelmed'
Canada's information commissioner says her office is facing a $700,000 funding shortfall that could impact its ability to investigate complaints about government transparency and accountability.
Backlash over NFL player Harrison Butker's commencement speech has reached a new level
The NFL is distancing itself from controversial comments by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta boundary: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
Regina
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
'Unequivocally false': Sask. premier says of legislative Speakers' claims of harassment, intimidation
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says claims of intimidation and harassment by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes are 'unequivocally false.'
Sask. doctor says physicians aren’t being paid correctly under province’s new billing system
A Saskatoon family doctor says the province’s new billing system is a disaster.
Winnipeg
UPDATED Bomb unit removes 'volatile substance' from Winnipeg hospital research centre
The Winnipeg police bomb unit removed a 'volatile substance' from a Winnipeg hospital research centre Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation.
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
-
Less than a day after a thunderstorm rolled through Manitoba, bringing hail, heavy winds, and a tornado warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) say a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.
Edmonton
Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
A cat that jumped ship from a burning balcony on Jasper Avenue three weeks ago and survived is looking for a new home.
-
They're on the verge of being eliminated, but there's only one thing the Edmonton Oilers can do, says their coach: Remain focused.
Calgary
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
-
British Columbia's provincial government implemented new rules to limit short-term housing at the start of May. But those working to solve the housing crisis Albertans are facing aren't convinced such rules are needed here.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
-
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
-
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
Toronto
Feds refuse Toronto's request to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has denied Toronto's request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
-
Jaye Robinson – a four-term city councillor who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for almost 14 years and also served for a time as chair of the TTC – has died.
-
Ottawa
Evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination in St. Laurent O-Train tunnel: Amilcar
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
-
More than half of business owners in Ottawa's ByWard Market and on Rideau Street say they are not planning to extend their leases or are uncertain about their future in the popular tourist area.
-
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
Montreal
2 men plead guilty in Leonardo Rizzuto attempted murder
Two men pleaded guilty to the 2023 attempted murder of Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
-
A group promoting the benefits of cycling wants to raise awareness among bike enthusiasts and is taking its message straight to the bike paths, but says it needs funding from the Ministry of Transport.
-
McGill University is not done seeking legal action to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus, as it said on Friday that it would seek a second injunction to remove protesters from its property.
Vancouver
B.C. court rules on condo purchase dispute that ended long-term friendship
A Vancouver condo owner was right to keep more than $300,000 her former friend paid her toward the purchase of the property before backing out of an assignment sale agreement, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
-
Mounties in Maple Ridge recovered more than $200,000 worth of stolen property, including a Bobcat compact excavator, after following a theft victim's GPS locator last week.
Kelowna
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Vancouver Island
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
-
London
London mother sentenced in stabbing death of former Helix guitarist
A London, Ont. mother of five was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday for her part in the stabbing death of Daniel Fawcett, the ex-guitarist for the rock band Helix.
-
Police in Oxford County are warning the public after several recent weapons calls related to a trendy new game popular with teens.
-
Kitchener
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A driver, charged with impaired driving, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after two people were killed in a Cambridge crash.
-
Waterloo regional police used a new tech tool as part of their search for a missing elderly man this week.
-
Seth said the City of Guelph is a big influence in his artwork, which is featured in a new stamp series from Canada Post.
Northern Ontario
-
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
Atlantic
Campers issued ticket after Halifax firefighters forced to extinguish fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S.
Two campers have been issued a ticket after Halifax firefighters had to extinguish a fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., Friday.
-
A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.
-
The parents of one of the teens seen in a video that’s been widely circulated in Fredericton and beyond are calling for change.
N.L.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.