Police hunt suspects after break-in at a Sask. business

Prince Albert police are seeking the public’s assistance to find two suspects after break and enter at a business in the 500 block of 10th Street Northwest.

Shortly after 4 a.m., on Friday, police responded to the incident, and upon arrival, they found the front door of the business damaged and items taken, police said in a release.

Video surveillance showed that the suspects used a vehicle, described as a Ram truck with a damaged rear driver-side window covered in plastic, to pull open the business doors with a chain, police said.

“Two suspects were observed on camera, one in possession of a firearm,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.