Police hunt suspects after break-in at a Sask. business
Prince Albert police are seeking the public’s assistance to find two suspects after break and enter at a business in the 500 block of 10th Street Northwest.
Shortly after 4 a.m., on Friday, police responded to the incident, and upon arrival, they found the front door of the business damaged and items taken, police said in a release.
Video surveillance showed that the suspects used a vehicle, described as a Ram truck with a damaged rear driver-side window covered in plastic, to pull open the business doors with a chain, police said.
“Two suspects were observed on camera, one in possession of a firearm,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Saskatoon Top Stories
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Reported imminent Iran attack on Israel is viable threat, White House says
A reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a real and viable threat, the White House said on Friday, giving no details about any possible timing and reiterating that the U.S. takes its commitments to defend Israel seriously.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist split 3 months after wedding
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
Liberals release plan to 'solve the housing crisis,' branding it as a call to action
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder
A New York City man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a human head and body parts in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, police said Friday.
Stunning frescoes of mythological characters uncovered in Pompeii
Ancient Romans were enjoying more than just the food during their feasts, a new discovery at the archaeological site of Pompeii has shown.
EXCLUSIVE 'Reasons for optimism' with potential second Trump presidency: Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
Regina
BREAKING Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to be suspended
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
Sask.'s shortage of pharmacists resulting in reduced hours at drug stores
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
Sask. man charged with child exploitation offence
A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg aggregate home prices higher this year, as interest rate fears wane
House-hunting Winnipeggers are expected to pay more compared to this time last year, as experts say once weary buyers are less concerned about the trajectory of interest rates.
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
Mounties searching for missing Manitoba man in need of medical care
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man in need of medical care who was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Edmonton
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
Smith says she expects Poilievre to work with provinces to give cities housing cash
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she has no problem with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's proposal to give municipalities a building bonus to incentivize housing construction — so long as he goes through her provincial government.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm weekend, but a cooldown hits next week
We've had five straight days of above-average temperatures in Edmonton and we'll get three more (if we count today).
Calgary
A decade later, friends and families of Brentwood Five still trying to heal
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
Supreme Court of Canada says treaty entitled Alberta First Nation to larger reserve
An Alberta First Nation ended up with less land than it should have received under a treaty made with the Crown well over a century ago, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
Kananaskis Conservation Pass holders can register more vehicles
The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge police arrest man who allegedly hit cars with weapon
Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.
Lethbridge non-profit helps Grade 12 students make it to grad in style
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
Lethbridge reveals proposed water conservation plan, no current restrictions in place
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
Toronto
BREAKING Suspect shot after Toronto police officer stabbed in city's west end
Toronto police say one suspect has been shot after an officer was stabbed in the city’s west end on Friday afternoon.
Mississauga, Ont. rental car business was stealing vehicles from client driveways, police allege
Police have seized 22 stolen vehicles following an investigation into a Mississauga rental car business.
Beer and wine in Ontario corner stores represents most substantial deregulation policy in decades, report finds
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents 'the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,' a national medical journal suggests.
Ottawa
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
Ontario announces new funding to build Hwy. 416 interchange in Barrhaven
The Ontario government is investing $5 million to build a new highway interchange on Highway 416 in Barrhaven. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is in Ottawa on Friday to announce the new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road.
Ottawa home prices to increase $33,900 by end of 2024, report says
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent at the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
Montreal
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Father pleads guilty after confronting son's alleged bullies at Quebec school
The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering threats.
Vancouver
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Metro Vancouver renters spending more than 60% of monthly income, report suggests
Metro Vancouver renters are spending nearly two thirds of their monthly income on rent – more than double the recommended rent-to-income ratio – a new report suggests.
Kelowna
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Vancouver Island
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
London
'They can be here for remembrance': Silver stolen from victims of Holocaust now in London
It has been a long journey, but two silver items looted from a Jewish family that was killed in the Holocaust, are now in London, Ont.
Modified firearm seized during Sarnia traffic stop
Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, a patrol officer did a vehicle stop on Murphy Road after the two occupants were seen committing a traffic violation and going against the Liquor Licence Act.
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan, 28, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
Kitchener
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
Attempted murder charge in Guelph
A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER Controversial goal helps London get game one win over Kitchener
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
Northern Ontario
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
Atlantic
2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
Nova Scotia Teachers Union will focus on deal after overwhelming strike mandate
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says the overwhelming strike mandate it received from members is a message to the provincial government to get serious at the bargaining table.
Dr. Lisa Barrett on bird flu, COVID-19 boosters and strep A
The United States called for nationwide plans this week to quickly test and treat humans during a bird flu outbreak, and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett says Canada also has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
N.L.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.