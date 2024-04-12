SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Police hunt suspects after break-in at a Sask. business

    (Courtesy: PA police) (Courtesy: PA police)
    Prince Albert police are seeking the public’s assistance to find two suspects after break and enter at a business in the 500 block of 10th Street Northwest.

    Shortly after 4 a.m., on Friday, police responded to the incident, and upon arrival, they found the front door of the business damaged and items taken, police said in a release.

    Video surveillance showed that the suspects used a vehicle, described as a Ram truck with a damaged rear driver-side window covered in plastic, to pull open the business doors with a chain, police said.

    “Two suspects were observed on camera, one in possession of a firearm,” police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

