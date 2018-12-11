Police, crisis negotiators surround a Westmount home
Police and crisis negotiators are surrounding a home on Avenue K North after people have barricaded themselves inside the home. (Dale Cooper/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 1:11PM CST
Saskatoon police and crisis negotiators are surrounding a home in the Westmount neighbourhood.
At 7 a.m., officers were called to a house in the 500 block of Avenue K North to arrest someone with outstanding warrants.
When police arrived, they arrested the individual and another wanted man.
Police say several others were also in the house, and while some left, those who stayed barricaded themselves inside.
Crisis negotiators have been called in to help, as police say they are unsure if there are weapons involved.
People are asked to avoid the area.