

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police and crisis negotiators are surrounding a home in the Westmount neighbourhood.

At 7 a.m., officers were called to a house in the 500 block of Avenue K North to arrest someone with outstanding warrants.

When police arrived, they arrested the individual and another wanted man.

Police say several others were also in the house, and while some left, those who stayed barricaded themselves inside.

Crisis negotiators have been called in to help, as police say they are unsure if there are weapons involved.

People are asked to avoid the area.