SASKATOON -- On Monday night when a man bleeding to death stumbled into a bar, Ashley Lennie didn’t think - she just acted.

“You see it in movies, I don’t like blood, that was just a reaction,” Lennie said about quickly applying pressure to the man’s wounds.

On Monday around 9:15 p.m., Saskatoon police responded to a call about a man suffering multiple stab wounds.

Lennie said the man made his way to the Colonial Pub and Grill from Cumberland Park across the street.

She said the man’s clothes were drenched in blood and she saw blood coming from several areas on his chest and shoulder.

“The amount of blood he was losing was ridiculous. He stood up and stumbled over to the booth and collapsed in the booth,” Lennie said.

“He kept telling me, ‘please don’t let me die, help,’ and I said ‘I’m here just listen to me.’”

Police and paramedics arrived shortly after, but Lennie said it felt like an eternity.

“It was like I was frozen, like I was glued and I was so focused on keeping that man alive because he kept saying he was tired, that he wanted to sleep. And I know you can't sleep. You lose that much blood if you sleep you’re not coming out,” Lennie said.

In a news release, police said the man was in hospital and in stable condition. Lennie said she wanted to visit the man to see how he was doing, but couldn’t because of COVID-19 protocols.

Lennie said after the man was taken from the bar, a forensic officer stopped her and acknowledged her quick action likely saved the man’s life.

“He said, ‘we don’t say this enough and we should, you probably saved that man’s life.’ I thank him for what he said, that meant a lot,” Lennie said.

No charges have been laid. Police are asking anyone who knows what happened to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.