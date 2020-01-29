SASKATOON -- Pokey’s Pinball on 33rd Street is approaching its third anniversary and the hobby is proving popular among people of all ages.

"We've done birthday parties where the grandfather is turning 70 and the granddaughter is turning 10, and so the whole family comes,” Natalie Scott with Maidens of North Women’s Pinball League told CTV News.

Her women’s league competes a few times a month at Pokey’s with an increasing number of women coming out to give it a try.

Pokey’s has eight pinball machines, resembling the early machines from the 1930’s with some modern upgrades like the digital display. The cost ranges from a couple hundred dollars to $13,000. They are made in Chicago and owner Jason Carroll gets them from a supplier in Ontario.

“They come in a giant box. You set them up, put the legs on and that's it,” Carroll told CTV News.

He decided to start the pinball arcade after he was let go from his IT job a few years ago. He had a pinball machine collection at his home and decided to give the arcade a try.

Luc Chabanole, the leading pinball scorer in Saskatchewan and the director of The Bridge City Pinball League, travels to competitions in the U.S.

“I got to go to Las Vegas to compete in the North American Pinball championship and last two years I've been to Pittsburgh. The organizers there they run the biggest tournament in the world and this year they had 1,000 players in it."

This year he finished in the top 150 which he said is a huge accomplishment given that Saskatchewan has a small pool to draw from.

It costs $1 to play pinball at this arcade with half price specials on certain days of the week.