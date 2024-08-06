Pelican Narrows woman killed in rollover near Prince Albert

A 32-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask. is dead after a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the RM of Buckland.

Prince Albert RCMP were called to the scene around 8:55 a.m. on Whitfield Road, a news release said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, RCMP said.

RCMP said another woman who was driving the vehicle and a man who was a passenger were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The rollover remains under investigation, RCMP said.

No names were released by police.