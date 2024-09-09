Saskatoon cyclist killed in collision on 22nd Street

A cyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle along 22nd Street on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue K North just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the cyclist laying on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. She was taken hospital where she later died.

Police say their collision analysts believe the vehicle was travelling in the far-right westward lane of 22nd Street and the cyclist was riding in the wrong direction in the westbound lane at the time of the crash.

Police are still working to identify the cyclist, and ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency line.