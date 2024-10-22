SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Sask. highway

    RCMP
    Share

    The Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 near Wakaw on Sunday.

    Officers were called to the scene on Highway 2 about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw around 5 p.m., the RCMP said in a news release.

    Paramedics declared the pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Domremy, Sask., dead at the scene. Police say his family has been notified.

    The driver remained at the scene, and there were no other injuries reported to police, according to the RCMP.

    The RCMP says the local detachment is continuing to investigate, alongside a collision analyst.

    Wakaw is located about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News