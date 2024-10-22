Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Sask. highway

The Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 near Wakaw on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 2 about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw around 5 p.m., the RCMP said in a news release.

Paramedics declared the pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Domremy, Sask., dead at the scene. Police say his family has been notified.

The driver remained at the scene, and there were no other injuries reported to police, according to the RCMP.

The RCMP says the local detachment is continuing to investigate, alongside a collision analyst.

Wakaw is located about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.