Owner of Sask. newspaper pleads guilty to violating publication ban

Prairie Newspaper Group has pleaded guilty to breaching a court-ordered publication ban.

Gordon Brewerton, 61, was originally named in the charge. However, the charge against Brewerton was withdrawn on June 27 and laid against the company instead.

The company was accused of publishing evidence from the sentencing of Nikita Cook in the Battleford News Optimist, according to RCMP.

Cook was one of the people charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere, whose body was found in a rural area near North Battleford on July 11, 2019.

RCMP received a complaint of the breach in October 2021. The company was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and an additional $1,500 surcharge.