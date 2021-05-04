SASKATOON -- On Tuesday, the province announced that over 60 Saskatoon pharmacies will administer vaccines.

Through the Saskatchewan government's expanded its COVID-19 vaccination pharmacy pilot program, pharmacies either already are or will soon be able to book appointments for those looking to get COVID-19 vaccine does.

According to the province, participating pharmacies will be determining their own booking procedures and will adhere to Saskatchewan's eligibility requirements.

Pharmacy appointments can not be booked through the provincial vaccination phone line or on through he Saskatchewan vaccination online booking system.

A full list of participating pharmacies is on the province's website.