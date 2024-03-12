Outpouring of support for Sask. 5-year-old with rare kidney disease
A pre-schooler from Warman has gotten some unlikely support as he battles a rare kidney disease, and the help started with a small idea in the community and spread all the way down to Regina.
Thanks to generous donors, his journey to get a kidney transplant out of province will be a bit easier.
Five-year-old Logan McCorkell was given a life-threatening diagnosis when he was only two. It’s called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and it only happens to seven people in a million.
“It’s a really rare kidney disease and there’s no cure, and we were told when he was diagnosed, we just had to wait for failure and keep him comfortable,” Sarah McCorkell, Logan’s mom told CTV News.
He spent most of his toddler life in hospital. His kidney did end up failing in 2022 — a kidney transplant imminent.
“Within one week his kidney went from 70 per cent function to done, and it quit,” she says.
It was then that a small seed was planted at his Warman daycare — staff wanting to do something to help, so they started a Go Fund Me page.
“It snowballed in a good way obviously, we didn’t realize what kind of support we would get but we ended up with so many people reaching out,” Shelby Smith, owner and teacher at Happy Tots Preschool told CTV News.
Shelby Smith, owner and teacher at Happy Tots Preschool. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)
That seed started to grow with Warman and surrounding area pitching in.
A local Grade 7 class in Warman that partners with the preschool also jumped on board, collecting loonies and something to cheer him up during his many hospital visits.
“They did this this amazing basket for him, with toys and books for him for when he’s in the hospital,” McCorkell said.
The support for Logan gained momentum. It was at a cheerleading competition on the weekend where it took another unexpected twist.
Participants from the Regina Rebels group used classrooms to get ready and one of those classrooms belonged to the Grade 7 class that was raising money for Logan. A note for students on their whiteboard got noticed.
“They had some information about a loonies for Logan fundraiser they were planning — one of our athletes anonymously left $5 with a note saying for Logan,” said Eric Bestvater, owner of Regina Rebels Cheerleading Athletics.
That classroom fundraiser had nothing to do with the cheer competition, but the seed of generosity kept spreading. The grade seven teacher Victoria Dyck contacted Bestvater to thank the athlete for the random act of kindness.
“It was really touching and inspiring, so my first instinct was to do more,” Bestvater said.
He told families from his Regina group he would match all donations they made to Logan’s Go Fund Me page. From that group alone, along with Bestvater’s matching contribution, it’s now at $2,000 and counting.
Both Logan‘s parents will be taking time off from work for three months while Logan is getting a kidney transplant in Edmonton. They are expecting word on a date any time now, the total of $11,000 raised with all fundraising efforts so far will go to help with family expenses during that time.
“I am overwhelmed, but super grateful. I have cried many times out of happiness and honestly, we cannot thank everyone enough for this," McCorkell said.
Logan has plans to be a firefighter or doctor when he grows up. He wants to help people; likely unaware of the fact that he will be paying it forward.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The plan is working,' Champagne says as more premiers urge pause to carbon tax hike
As yet another provincial leader calls on the Trudeau government to pause next month's carbon tax hike, federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that 'the plan is working' on efforts to price pollution.
Suspect allegedly shot 3 relatives in downtown Toronto, killing 2 of them
A man allegedly shot three of his relatives in Toronto, killing two of them, in an incident that began at a home and spilled onto a busy downtown street Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said.
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Convicted cybercriminal from Bradford, Ont., sentenced for global ransomware scheme
Convicted cybercriminal Mikhail Vasiliev has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after pleading guilty last month to eight counts of cyber extortion, mischief and weapons charges.
Chocolate prices soar just in time for Easter thanks to 'bitter realities'
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Biden clinches nomination and Trump is getting closer, ushering in general election
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.