Outgoing Saskatoon Hilltops players happy to leave on a high note

The Saskatoon Hilltops are the toast of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) once again, having won the Canadian Bowl on Saturday 17-10 against the Westshore Rebels.

In the pouring rain, against an undefeated team with the country’s best quarterback, the Hilltops faced their biggest challenge of the season.

Leaning on performances from fifth year players like Matt Wist and Boston Davidsen, the blue and gold came home with their 23rd CJFL championship in team history.

“I don’t think there is a better way to end it,” said fifth-year linebacker Matt Wist. “Our goal was to win it for our fifth years and our guys played like it. We just grew as a team throughout the year and no better way to finish it off,” he said.

“To bring the 23rd championship back to Saskatoon and for the Hilltop organization, the directors, the fans, the parents, everybody in the community, ya it makes you feel pretty special today,” said Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant.

Matt Wist had nine solo tackles and three interceptions in the game, none more important than in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“I think the biggest play of the game was Matthew Wist’s final interception,” said running back Boston Davidsen. “That changed everything, the whole dynamic of the game.”

“It was gratifying to see a fifth year make the biggest play, I feel at the biggest time of the game,” said Sargeant.

Wist’s performance won him defensive player of the game, and Davidsen’s 157 rushing yards and one touchdown earned him offensive MVP honours in the biggest game of the year.

Before the game, as part of team tradition, the fifth-year players spoke to the team.

“Listening to the other fifth years speak, it's powerful,” said Davidsen. “I know it was for me and I'm guessing for the rest of the team as well.”

“The young guys learn a lot from that and what it means to be here for five years, and I think they really soak that in,” said Wist.

While Davidsen and Wist are among the veterans leaving the team, quarterback Trey Reider says they’ve left the returning players with some valuable advice.

“Put your head down and listen to what the coaches have to say and never talk back to a coach,” said Reider, who had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Flaman. “Just listen to what they have to say to you and go out and do it.”

“Especially the don't talk back to the coach part,” added Davidsen.

The work begins once again for the Hilltops as they go for a 24th national championship in 2024.