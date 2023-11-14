Outgoing Saskatoon Hilltops players happy to leave on a high note
The Saskatoon Hilltops are the toast of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) once again, having won the Canadian Bowl on Saturday 17-10 against the Westshore Rebels.
In the pouring rain, against an undefeated team with the country’s best quarterback, the Hilltops faced their biggest challenge of the season.
Leaning on performances from fifth year players like Matt Wist and Boston Davidsen, the blue and gold came home with their 23rd CJFL championship in team history.
“I don’t think there is a better way to end it,” said fifth-year linebacker Matt Wist. “Our goal was to win it for our fifth years and our guys played like it. We just grew as a team throughout the year and no better way to finish it off,” he said.
“To bring the 23rd championship back to Saskatoon and for the Hilltop organization, the directors, the fans, the parents, everybody in the community, ya it makes you feel pretty special today,” said Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant.
Matt Wist had nine solo tackles and three interceptions in the game, none more important than in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I think the biggest play of the game was Matthew Wist’s final interception,” said running back Boston Davidsen. “That changed everything, the whole dynamic of the game.”
“It was gratifying to see a fifth year make the biggest play, I feel at the biggest time of the game,” said Sargeant.
Wist’s performance won him defensive player of the game, and Davidsen’s 157 rushing yards and one touchdown earned him offensive MVP honours in the biggest game of the year.
Before the game, as part of team tradition, the fifth-year players spoke to the team.
“Listening to the other fifth years speak, it's powerful,” said Davidsen. “I know it was for me and I'm guessing for the rest of the team as well.”
“The young guys learn a lot from that and what it means to be here for five years, and I think they really soak that in,” said Wist.
While Davidsen and Wist are among the veterans leaving the team, quarterback Trey Reider says they’ve left the returning players with some valuable advice.
“Put your head down and listen to what the coaches have to say and never talk back to a coach,” said Reider, who had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Noah Flaman. “Just listen to what they have to say to you and go out and do it.”
“Especially the don't talk back to the coach part,” added Davidsen.
The work begins once again for the Hilltops as they go for a 24th national championship in 2024.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital
The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering.
Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing
Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
'Groundbreaking' research program expected to help improve concussion outcomes
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Trudeau calls on Israel to show 'maximum restraint' and Hamas to stop using 'human shields' amid war
Israel must use 'maximum restraint,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged on Tuesday, to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Trudeau said the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that it must stop.
Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
Regina
-
Regina among top 10 cities ready for Gen Z, study says
The City of Regina is quite desirable for the nation’s youngest worker, according to a recent report that ranks Queen City in the top 10 most desirable places to live across Canada for Generation Z.
-
'Backbone of our community': Structural damage forcing aging small town Sask. arenas to shutdown
Two rural Saskatchewan arenas in Edenwold and Francis have been forced to close for the season after both were deemed unsafe due to structural damage.
-
REAL asking city for $4.7M more than amount in proposed budget
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be asking the city for more than $5.8 million for its 2024 operating budget, about five times more than the city was planning on providing, a city document shows.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boom
A hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
-
Manitobans buying less beer, opting for sweeter drinks
Manitobans drank enough beer in the past year to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool more than two dozen times – but a new report suggests other alcoholic beverages are wetting the whistle of more and more Manitobans.
Calgary
-
Charges pending in deadly Marlborough Park shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say two young brothers have been taken into custody in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
'Her father was crying': Cousin of teen killed in Calgary in 1976 remembers grief
Deborah Poitras vividly remembers the day that her family learned her cousin Pauline Brazeau had been killed.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
-
Uber bringing Tasks pilot to Edmonton
Coming to your door soon — if you order it on your phone, that is — someone to shovel your driveway, mow your lawn, assemble furniture, wash your clothes and more through Uber.
Toronto
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unhoused man killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run; driver located
The driver who fled the scene of a collision in downtown Toronto that left a homeless man dead Tuesday morning has been located, police say.
-
Auto theft reached 'historic highs' in Ontario last year. Here are the most stolen vehicles
Auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year with Honda CR-Vs as the most stolen vehicle in the province, according to a recent report.
Ottawa
-
Another test for city's recreation bookings Tuesday night
There will be another test Tuesday night for the city of Ottawa's winter recreation bookings.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
Sens fan gets his Dodge Ram stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot
The owner of a Dodge Ram says his car was stolen from the Canadian Tire Centre last week.
Vancouver
-
'He likely ran out of options': Vancouver police say in update on Randall Hopley arrest
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
-
Video shows B.C. RCMP kicking, arresting suspect who allegedly tried taking officer's gun
A man with a “violent history” was taken into custody in Burnaby, B.C., Monday after allegedly fighting with an officer and attempting to take his gun—and part of the arrest was caught on camera and posted to social media.
-
Vancouver woman who claimed bank was trying to kill her has foreclosure appeal dismissed
A Vancouver woman who stopped paying her mortgage because she believes it has been forgiven as part of a "new world order" has lost her latest effort to fight the foreclosure and sale of the property.
Montreal
-
Montreal's anti-racism commissioner facing calls to resign over posts about Israel-Hamas war
Montreal's commissioner for the fight against racism should resign after being 'silent' about recent antisemitic incidents, a Jewish advocacy group said Tuesday.
-
NBA in talks with group to establish expansion team in Montreal
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was talking to a group in Montreal about bringing an expansion team to the city.
-
English school boards join three-day strike set for next week
Several English Montreal school boards plan to join the strike action next week for three days.
Vancouver Island
-
'He likely ran out of options': Vancouver police say in update on Randall Hopley arrest
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
-
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
-
Trudeau, Eby announce $1 billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.
A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
HRM, developer reach deal about safety issues at Bloomfield site
A scheduled hearing about serious safety concerns at the site before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board was essentially called off Tuesday after the city and the developer struck a deal about the old Bloomfield site.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid trial shifts and revise restaurant tipping rules
Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
London
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London, Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
-
London, Ont. veterinarians, support staff band together to provide emergency weekend service
Having arrived from Australia approximately a year-and-half ago, Heidi Alfred was in unfamiliar territory when one of her dogs was sprayed by a skunk and suffered from eye irritation. Her first call was to a London emergency vet clinic, and she was surprised by the response.
-
Fire-damaged wind turbine being dismantled
A wind turbine north of Goderich that went up in flames in June of this year is finally being dismantled.