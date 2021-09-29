SASKATOON -- According to a letter sent to parents and caregivers, Public Health staff are "investigating multiple cases of COVID-19" at a Saskatoon school.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority letter, sent on Tuesday, says Georges Vanier Catholic Fine Arts School students who are identified as being part of a classroom of a confirmed COVID-19 case will receive directions from Public Health.

"We strongly recommend that everyone who is eligible gets both doses of a two‐dose COVID‐19 vaccine series, including all household members of students and staff members," medical health officer Dr. Simon Kapaj said in the letter.

The letter includes a specific reference number that anyone connected to the outbreak can provide at a testing centre should they go for testing.