Outbreak declared at Georges Vanier Catholic Fine Arts School in Saskatoon
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
SASKATOON -- According to a letter sent to parents and caregivers, Public Health staff are "investigating multiple cases of COVID-19" at a Saskatoon school.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority letter, sent on Tuesday, says Georges Vanier Catholic Fine Arts School students who are identified as being part of a classroom of a confirmed COVID-19 case will receive directions from Public Health.
"We strongly recommend that everyone who is eligible gets both doses of a two‐dose COVID‐19 vaccine series, including all household members of students and staff members," medical health officer Dr. Simon Kapaj said in the letter.
The letter includes a specific reference number that anyone connected to the outbreak can provide at a testing centre should they go for testing.