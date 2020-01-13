SASKATOON -- Two Saskatoon Police Service officers were seriously injured Monday morning after a crash with a semi.

“They are in hospital recovering and our thoughts are with them and their families. Thank you to the other officers who assisted and to all the front line emergency staff that are caring for them,” SPS Chief Troy Cooper said on Twitter.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and Township Road 380. The officers – one who has been with the service for 11 years and the other for six years – were travelling eastbound and the truck was travelling south.

Cooper told media Monday that the officers were responding to a call involving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

“My understanding is that they weren’t directly involved with that motor vehicle, but that they were positioning themselves to assist another unit, or our support unit, that was conducting surveillance of the vehicle at the time,” he said.

Cooper said it is unknown if weather conditions and speed were a factor.

There was significant damage to the police vehicle, he said.

The driver and lone occupant of the semi wasn’t hurt. Cooper said the semi was likely travelling at highway speed, based on the location of the crash.

“He was assessed at the scene and allowed to continue with his load, so he was able to drive and function and was cleared medically at the scene.”

The two officers are under observation and are expected to make a full recovery, according to Cooper.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.