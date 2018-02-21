

Atlease one person is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital following a highway crash outside of Lloydminster.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 16 is restricted just outside the city following what RCMP describe as a “serious” two-vehicle collision.

Late Wednesday night, RCMP told CTV the collision involved a truck and a sedan.

The collision occurred at Highway 16 and a grid road east of Lloydminster

Few other details have been released, but according to Mounties, restrictions are expected to last past midnight.