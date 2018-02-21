One person dead after collision east of Lloydminster
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:06PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 11:19PM CST
Atlease one person is dead and another has been airlifted to hospital following a highway crash outside of Lloydminster.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 16 is restricted just outside the city following what RCMP describe as a “serious” two-vehicle collision.
Late Wednesday night, RCMP told CTV the collision involved a truck and a sedan.
The collision occurred at Highway 16 and a grid road east of Lloydminster
Few other details have been released, but according to Mounties, restrictions are expected to last past midnight.
